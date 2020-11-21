SCHP: One dead following car accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car accident last night.

The accident happened on Friday, November 20 at around 8:30 pm off of Cainhoy Road near Halidon Hill Lane.

Troopers say a driver in pickup truck was traveling on Cainhoy Road when the car veered off the road.

The driver tried to overcorrect and struck several trees.

The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scece.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

