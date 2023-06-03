CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Wendell Gilliard, and Rev. William Barber joined to speak about minimum wage in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Rev. William Barber and Sanders are touring the South to speak about minimum wage. They attended the ‘Rally 4 Raise In Wages’ event Saturday at the ILA Hall in Charleston

Representative Wendell Gilliard was a co-chair on Sanders 2020 campaign. He spoke about bringing a $17 minimum wage to Charleston.

“It is time to stand up for ‘We the People’,” Rep. Wendell Gilliard said.

“Greed-flation has supercharged the cost of living, so now the $15 an hour is still not a living wage,” he said.

Rev. William Barber touched on voting rights, abortion, and living wages. He called upon Rep. Jim Clyburn and Sen. Tim Scott to stand up for South Carolinians and raise minimum wage.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took the stage to discuss morals and the economy.

“The reason we are here today is not complicated… in the richest country in the world, we demand an economy that works for all, not just the few,” Sanders started.

“The top 1% now own more wealth than the bottom 90%. That’s not rights, that’s not moral, that’s not even good economics.”

Supporters carried signs that read “Gamecocks for living wages” and “DIGNITY”.