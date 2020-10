FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appears before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, to examine the FBI “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Graham, once a biting critic of President Donald Trump, the three-term South Carolina Republican on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, opens the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, just three weeks before Election Day. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Sean Connery, the actor famous for playing the role of James Bond, died at the age of 90.

It has led to many reactions across the country from many fans.

One of these reactions came from Sen. Lindsey Graham who tweeted out a statement on Connery’s death.

He called Connery “a proud Scotsman who led an incredible life on and off screen.”

He ended the tweet by saying “Rest In Peace, 007.”