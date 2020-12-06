SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Berkeley County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WSAV

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident where a man was shot and wounded during a confrontation with an officer.

The shooting, happening on Saturday, December 5, involved an officer form the Hanahan Police Department following a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No other injuries have been reported form the incident.

This is the 47th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, but the first incident involving Hanahan Police Department.

SLED will continue investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES