Suspect arrested in connection to Georgetown County shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged a man for Friday’s shooting in Georgetown County.

Elbert Pyatt was taken into custody after he fled a vehicle stop on Browns Ferry Road, according to deputies. A firearm was later found in the area of the apprehension.

Pyatt shot a fellow passenger in a car on U.S. Highway 521 on Friday, according to deputies.

Both were in a car when the victim was shot in the leg while he was riding in the back seat, deputies said.

After the shooting, the victim told deputies the driver pulled over near 521 Mini Mart and the shooter pulled the victim from the car.

Two people drove away after leaving the victim on the side of the road, deputies said.

The victim was spotted on the side of the road by a passerby and authorities were called, according to deputies.

Pyatt is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder. Other charges are pending.