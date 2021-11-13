Suspect charged after deadly shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — North Charleston police arrest a man for deadly Saturday shooting.

Officers responded to the Palmetto Grove Apartments on St. Ives Road for a reported gunshot victim. The male victim was pronounced dead on scene after being shot multiple times. Police have not identified the victim.

Investigators identified the suspect as 24-year-old Willie Darby. After being contacted by police, Darby arrived at the North Charleston Police Department. Darby was interviewed by detectives and charged with Murder and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Reports show he was also served with outstanding arrest warrants for Assault and Battery 1st degree and Strong Armed Robbery in an unrelated case.

Darby was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.