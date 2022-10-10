MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Be proactive this October and increase your cybersecurity by taking these steps provided by the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

October was declared Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004 to help individuals protect themselves from online threats.

The month emphasizes the importance of protecting networks, data, and devices online.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), cybersecurity is “the art of protecting networks, devices, and data from unlawful access or criminal use.”

The CISA says lots of personal information is stored online. Protecting your online presence in the home and workplace is more important than ever.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) suggests the public take the following steps to be proactive in protecting their personal information:

Update software to ensure the most current protection.

Recognize and report phishing to CISA.

Enable multi-factor authentication to provide an additional layer of security.

Use strong passwords that are long, random, and unique.

Backup data regularly.

Phishing, malware, and suspicious incidents can be reported online at CISA.gov/report.