Thanksgiving Tips: When to thaw your turkey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nothing is worse than going to prepare the Thanksgiving turkey and finding out your bird is still frozen! These thawing tips could help save the centerpiece of your feast:
THE “BIG THAW“
According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), turkeys must be kept at a safe temperature during the “big thaw” because as a turkey starts to thaw, any bacteria that may have been present before freezing could begin to grow again.
THREE SAFE WAYS TO THAW
Reminder: If you have a turkey weighing more than 20 pounds it needs to come out of the freezer Friday or Saturday to be ready to cook on Thanksgiving Day.
Refrigerator Thawing
A couple of suggestions to consider:
- Plan ahead: allow approximately 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds in a refrigerator set at 40 °F or below.
- Place the turkey in a container to prevent the juices from dripping on other foods.
Whole Turkey Thawing Times
- 4 to 12 pounds — 1 to 3 days
- 12 to 16 pounds — 3 to 4 days
- 16 to 20 pounds — 4 to 5 days
- 20 to 24 pounds —5 to 6 days
A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for 1 or 2 days before cooking.
Cold Water Thawing
- Allow about 30 minutes per pound.
- First be sure the turkey is in a leak-proof plastic bag to prevent cross-contamination and to prevent the turkey from absorbing water.
- Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold tap water. Change the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed.
Whole Turkey Thawing Times
- 4 to 12 pounds — 2 to 6 hours
- 12 to 16 pounds — 6 to 8 hours
- 16 to 20 pounds — 8 to 10 hours
- 20 to 24 pounds — 10 to 12 hours
A turkey thawed by the cold water method should be cooked immediately.
Microwave Thawing
You can also defrost a turkey in the microwave. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
Plan to cook the turkey immediately because some areas of the food may become warm and begin to cook during microwaving.