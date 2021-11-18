Thanksgiving Tips: When to thaw your turkey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nothing is worse than going to prepare the Thanksgiving turkey and finding out your bird is still frozen! These thawing tips could help save the centerpiece of your feast:

THE “BIG THAW“

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), turkeys must be kept at a safe temperature during the “big thaw” because as a turkey starts to thaw, any bacteria that may have been present before freezing could begin to grow again.

THREE SAFE WAYS TO THAW

Reminder: If you have a turkey weighing more than 20 pounds it needs to come out of the freezer Friday or Saturday to be ready to cook on Thanksgiving Day.

Refrigerator Thawing

A couple of suggestions to consider:

Plan ahead: allow approximately 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds in a refrigerator set at 40 °F or below.

Place the turkey in a container to prevent the juices from dripping on other foods.

Whole Turkey Thawing Times

4 to 12 pounds — 1 to 3 days

12 to 16 pounds — 3 to 4 days

16 to 20 pounds — 4 to 5 days

20 to 24 pounds —5 to 6 days

A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for 1 or 2 days before cooking.

Cold Water Thawing

Allow about 30 minutes per pound.

First be sure the turkey is in a leak-proof plastic bag to prevent cross-contamination and to prevent the turkey from absorbing water.

Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold tap water. Change the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed.

Whole Turkey Thawing Times

4 to 12 pounds — 2 to 6 hours

12 to 16 pounds — 6 to 8 hours

16 to 20 pounds — 8 to 10 hours

20 to 24 pounds — 10 to 12 hours

A turkey thawed by the cold water method should be cooked immediately.

Microwave Thawing

You can also defrost a turkey in the microwave. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Plan to cook the turkey immediately because some areas of the food may become warm and begin to cook during microwaving.