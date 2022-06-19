MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several fathers offer sage advice to their children. Others like to tell “dad jokes” for a laugh. 

We asked our Facebook fans for some of the best lessons from their dads in honor of Father’s Day.

Check out some of these quotes:

  • “Respect everyone no matter the color, religion, creed because we are all our family!” – Martin
  • “Believe nothing that you hear and only half of what you see.” – Erica
  • “Always do the right thing even if it hurts you.” – Tommy
  • “No matter what job you are doing, or how much or how little you are paid, always do it to your best ability!” – Lynette
  • “When going somewhere by yourself, park up front and walk in like you own the place.” – Mary
  • “If you can’t afford it, you don’t need it.” – Sandra
  • “Always remember to greet everyone with a smile, especially the people that never smile back…they need it the most.” – Melissa
  • “Early to bed, early to rise… makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” – Sharon
  • “You can only spend a dollar once. So make sure what you buy is really what you need and if it’s for a want, make sure your needs are already paid for.” – Jennifer
  • “Make sure you have a dime for the pay phone when you out in case you get stuck and have to call home.” – Daisy
  • “We may not be the richest family in town, but when I lay my head down at night, I can go to sleep.” – Mark
  • “All you ever owe anyone is your honesty.” – Jessica
  • “Keep your name clean it’s all you have.” – Linda
  • “Money, good looks, nor education, will not make you successful. Only determination, and consistency will. Family is your most valued gift!” – Anne
  • “The quality of your work is your ticket to go place.” – James
  • “Don’t allow yourself to get caught in the middle of a disagreement between people you care about. Because in the end, both parties might end up angry at you.” – Ross