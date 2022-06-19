MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several fathers offer sage advice to their children. Others like to tell “dad jokes” for a laugh.
We asked our Facebook fans for some of the best lessons from their dads in honor of Father’s Day.
Check out some of these quotes:
- “Respect everyone no matter the color, religion, creed because we are all our family!” – Martin
- “Believe nothing that you hear and only half of what you see.” – Erica
- “Always do the right thing even if it hurts you.” – Tommy
- “No matter what job you are doing, or how much or how little you are paid, always do it to your best ability!” – Lynette
- “When going somewhere by yourself, park up front and walk in like you own the place.” – Mary
- “If you can’t afford it, you don’t need it.” – Sandra
- “Always remember to greet everyone with a smile, especially the people that never smile back…they need it the most.” – Melissa
- “Early to bed, early to rise… makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” – Sharon
- “You can only spend a dollar once. So make sure what you buy is really what you need and if it’s for a want, make sure your needs are already paid for.” – Jennifer
- “Make sure you have a dime for the pay phone when you out in case you get stuck and have to call home.” – Daisy
- “We may not be the richest family in town, but when I lay my head down at night, I can go to sleep.” – Mark
- “All you ever owe anyone is your honesty.” – Jessica
- “Keep your name clean it’s all you have.” – Linda
- “Money, good looks, nor education, will not make you successful. Only determination, and consistency will. Family is your most valued gift!” – Anne
- “The quality of your work is your ticket to go place.” – James
- “Don’t allow yourself to get caught in the middle of a disagreement between people you care about. Because in the end, both parties might end up angry at you.” – Ross