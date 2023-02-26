JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host Toast Under the Oaks for two nights this spring.

If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s spring blooms and local music, check out Toast Under the Oaks.

The events will take place at Johns Island County Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 23 and April 6.

Charleston County Parks says tickets include beer, wine, and live music.

Guests can expect music from Carley Kleban and The Honeymeads and enjoy select food trucks.

Tickets are available in advance at $20 and the day of for $25.