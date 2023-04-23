CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina trooper who was shot during a traffic stop on April 16 is heading home Sunday after making significant progress in his recovery.

“A hero is heading home,” Trooper Nick Pye with SC Highway Patrol said.

State troopers held a private send-off for Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier in Charleston on Sunday at a hotel in Downtown Charleston.

Photo | Trooper Nick Pye with SC Highway Patrol

Photo | Trooper Nick Pye with SC Highway Patrol

Photo | Trooper Nick Pye with SC Highway Patrol

Lance Cpl. Frazier and his family were escorted out of the City of Charleston by multiple law enforcement agencies.

As the parade left Nexton, local law enforcement agencies pulled off and allowed SC Highway Patrol to escort him to his home in the Midlands, where he will continue to recover.