Troopers respond to fatal single vehicle accident in Berkeley County on Dawson Branch Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident in Berkeley County.

The accident happened on Sunday, March 7 at around 4:45 am on Dawson Branch Road.

The vehicle involved was a 2012 Nissan.

Troopers say the driver was traveling north on Dawson Branch Road, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The Nissan overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was killed as a result of the accident.

The incident is under investigation.

