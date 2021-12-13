Two suspects tampering with Hanahan salon caught on ring security camera

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hanahan salon owner is searching for answers after a security camera caught two people tampering with her air conditioning unit.

Ashley Brace, the owner of Theory Collective Salon off Yeamans Hall Road in Hanahan arrived at work on Saturday morning to find what she describes as rifle shells in the back parking lot of her shop.

“We were unsure of what had happened,” said Brace.

After checking her ring security camera footage from the previous night, Brace was shocked by what she saw. Two younger-looking males were tampering with the air conditioning unit.

Watch the video below.

“You can see that they’re trying to put shotgun shells down in the unit to …we assume to try and blow it up to get the copper out or huff some of the fumes. We don’t know that…”

A police report was made and Brace shared the video and photos of the suspects and the pickup truck involved on social media in hopes that someone will recognize them and come forward.

“We made a police report and they have not told us anything so far. I also put it on Facebook because if it were my kids doing that, I would want to know,” said Brace.

A Toyota Tundra pickup truck can be seen in the video although the license plate is mostly blurry.

“With Hanahan being such a small area, and we’re thinking if they’re from here someone will recognize the truck. It’s pretty distinguishable.”

We reached out to the Hanahan Police Department and were told they are working on finding the responsible individuals, but so far, no suspects have been identified.

Chief Dennis Turner says patrols have been increased in the area.

Brace says sharing the video is more about safety and awareness than punishing the suspects.

“Our intent is not to get the people in trouble, really just to bring awareness to the parents. Like, this is unsafe, it’s unsettling and had something happened, it could not only endanger them but our business as well.”

If you recognize either suspect in the video you are asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at (843) 747-5711.