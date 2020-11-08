UPDATE: Man wrecks vehicle in Horry County after fleeing traffic stop in Georgetown County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 9:24 a.m.: A man has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck that occurred early Sunday morning on Hwy 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, according to officials.

The SCHP is still investigating the incident.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One man wrecked his vehicle in Horry County early Sunday after fleeing a traffic stop by a Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy made the traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Ocean Highway in South Litchfield on a vehicle with no tail lights. The driver refused to stop and the deputy initiated a pursuit.

The driver had outstanding warrants for domestic abuse. There were no injuries to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office personnel or damage to equipment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES