West Ashley main break causes brown water in homes

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System says a main break in West Ashley caused discolored water in several customers homes Sunday.

” We had a main break on East Shore Lane in the Citadel Woods area of West Ashley earlier today that impacted about 100 customers, and that can cause discolored water,” Michael Saia with CWS said.

Saia said the water was restored to the customers around 5:30 p.m.

“The water remained safe at all times, even while discolored,” Saia said.

Customers can clear any remaining discolored water by running their cold taps for up to 5 min. If it remains after that, they can call Charleston Water System at (843) 727-6800 any time (24/7) for assistance.