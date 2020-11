CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The city of Charleston will open its West Ashley Holiday Market today.

The market will be located at Ackerman Park off of Sycamore Avenue and will give you a chance to shop local in preparation for the holidays.

Due to the pandemic, all attendees will have to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The market will run on Sunday, November 22 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm