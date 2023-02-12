CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Those still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day plans should consider taking a dance class or renewing vows with their special someone at Brookgreen Gardens.

News 2 has compiled a list of unique ways to spend Valentine’s Day in the Lowcountry.

Boone Hall Plantation

Step inside “The Notebook” with a visit to Boone Hall Plantation. The plantation will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Boone Hall Plantation was used in bike riding scenes and exterior shots of the Hamilton’s summer house in the iconic romance movie, “The Notebook.”

Private carriage tour

Palmetto Carriage Works will offer $50 off private evening carriage rides with promotional code ‘Sweetheart’ on February 14. The tour features a personal tour guide and the ability to customize your tour. Clients even have the ability to take the carriage to dinner reservations!

Newcomer class at International Ballroom

International Ballroom on Ashley River Road will host a free introductory ballroom on Tuesday, February 14th from 7:15 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. The class will introduce basic steps social dances like swing/shag, salsa, waltz, rumba, foxtrot, and cha-cha. Couples and solo dancers are welcome, meaning no partner needed.

Terrarium workshop at Charleston Planthouse

Need plans with friends? Check out Planthouse Charleston’s Galentine’s Night Terrarium Workshop. Guests will create a 6” terrarium featuring Valentine’s Day décor. The workshop is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Renew vows at Brookgreen Gardens

Romance in the Gardens, an annual event at Brookgreen, gives couples an opportunity to spend Valentine’s Day renewing their wedding vows, according to a news release. After the vow renewal ceremony, couples can enjoy cake, a champagne toast and live music. This year’s event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a second session will happen from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Live music at Charleston Pour House

Looking for something a little less intimate? Nashville-based bluegrass band, The Great Mountain Groove is playing at Charleston Pour House at 8:00 p.m. The Great Mountain Groove is described by Charleston Pour house as “psychedelic punk-grass rockers.”

Live music at The Royal American

The Royal American will host a Valentine’s Day Bash featuring the rock –n-roll band Supersuckers. The event will start at 9:00 p.m.

Create art at the library

The public is invited to create Valentine’s Day art at the Williamsburg County Kingstree Library from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The event is open to all ages and art materials will be provided.

Dinner at Church and Union

Church and Union – Charleston will offer a Valentine’s Day three course pre fixed menu for Valentines Day.

Dessert at Millers All Day on James Island

A chocolate-themed small plates and cocktail menu is set at Millers All Day Tuesday night. The menu will begin 6:00 p.m. at followed by a 7:45 PM showing of “Chocolat” at the Terrace Theater next door.

Make a Valentine’s Day Reservation at Waffle House

Three Charleston area Waffle House locations are accepting reservations right now including Charleston (325 Savannah Hwy), Goose Creek (120 S Goose Creek Blvd), and North Charleston (8505 Dorchester Rd). The reservation will feature candlelit booths draped in white tablecloths and heart-shaped waffles.