When do I need to ship my packages to ensure they arrive by Christmas?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The United States is grappling with supply chain issues across the board, which means your packages could take a little longer than normal to get where they need to go. With shipping delays likely, it is a good idea to keep deadlines as some may be coming up sooner than you think.

*The following are recommended send-by dates for expected deliveries by or before December 25.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Domestic- Contigious U.S. (48 states) USPS Ground: Dec. 15 First Class Mail: Dec. 17 Priority Mail: Dec.18 Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23



Domestic- Alaska and Hawaii USPS Ground: AK- Dec. 2, HI- N/A First Class Mail: AK- Dec. 18, HI- Dec. 17 Priority Mail: AK- Dec. 18, HI- Dec. 17 Priority Mail Express: AK & HI- Dec. 21



Military Mail First Class Mail and Priority Mail: Dec. 9 Priority Mail Express: Dec. 16



For international shipping dates, visit the USPS Holiday Shipping page.

UPS

U.S. Domestic UPS Ground: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 21 UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22 UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23



U.S. to Canada UPS Standard: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 21 UPS Wordwide Express: Dec. 23



U.S. to Mexico UPS Standard: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 21 UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 22



UPS recommends using ups.com/ctc to calculate last days to ship for international destinations.

FedEx

Domestic U.S. (includes Alaska and Hawaii) FedEx Ground: Dec. 15 FedEx Same Day: Dec. 24 2Day and 2Day AM: Dec. 22 FedEx Express Save: Dec. 21



For international shipping deadlines, visit the FedEx shipping deadlines page.