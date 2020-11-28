Winter Weather Preparedness Week to start in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in South Carolina want residents across the state to spend next week preparing for winter and possible icy weather over the next three months.

Winter Weather Preparedness Week starts Sunday, according to a proclamation by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Residents should make sure pipes are insulated and they have fuel for any alternative heat sources if they lose power, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

People also need to check fireplaces and other heat sources to make sure they are working and don’t have any dangerous leaks. Carbon monoxide detectors should be checked too, emergency officials said.

Winter weather isn’t just confined to the mountains and the Upstate. Charleston had 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow in January 2018. A February 2014 storm brought snow and ice to the Midlands and was, at $360 million in damage, the costliest storm since 1989′s Hurricane Hugo. And a storm in February 2004 dumped 22 inches (56 centimeters) of snow on Rock Hill.