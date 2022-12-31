View the top ten list under the story below.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – 2022 is nearly over and it was a year packed full of local news. As we set our sites on 2023, let’s take a look at some of the biggest stories of this year:

The new year began with some serious winter weather: much of the Lowcountry saw freezing rain and ice as a storm system mixed with cold temperatures, even causing the Ravenel Bridge to close for multiple hours due to falling ice.

Later that month, the community mourned the loss of Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of NFL player Carlos Dunlap, after he was struck and killed while walking across Ashley Phosphate Road.

In February, war returned to Europe. Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine in the latter part of the month. We found out how the conflict would impact us at home in South Carolina which included surging gas prices and worsening inflation, among other problems.

As the year continued so did the unraveling of family patriarch Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. In March, Murdaugh confessed to scamming the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, out of millions in a death settlement and petitioned the court to uphold a $4.3 million payout.

A youth baseball game nearly turned tragic when dozens of shots rang out at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston back in April. The story grabbed national attention with lawmakers, parents, activists, and community members calling for solutions to end gun violence.

The community was rocked in May when a mother and her two daughters were killed in a collision with a Charleston County deputy on Mother’s Day. Later that month, calls to end gun violence would be re-echoed following a Memorial Day shooting in downtown Charleston that left 12 people injured including three law enforcement officers.

As June approached and the primaries neared, we watched a contentious primary fight play out in South Carolina’s First Congressional District. It was also during this month that we learned members from a group of animal rights protesters were arrested at Louis Vuitton in downtown Charleston after chants, signs, and loud sirens filled the store.

Nationally, the focus turned to Washington in June when Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most comprehensive gun reform legislation in decades. That very same day, The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for five decades and we learned how the strike down would affect the women of South Carolina.

The Murdaugh saga spiraled even further in July when Alex was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in the killings of his wife and son at their remote Hampton County home.

As the nation continued to grapple with record-high inflation, congressional Democrats passed a sweeping tax, climate, and health care bill in August. It was around this same time that President Biden and the First Lady traveled to Kiawah Island for a vacation, and not to be outdone, an alligator sitting on the runway at Charleston International Airport caused some flight delays.

Despite a relatively quiet season, the entire southeast was walloped by Hurricane Ian which delivered a powerful blow to Florida before strengthening back into a hurricane by the time it made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina in late September. Neighbors would spend the next days, weeks, and even months in some places trying to put the pieces back together.

In October, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urged residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that escaped or were released across the state.

Then, in November, it was time for the midterm elections which ultimately saw Republicans take control of the U.S. House and Democrats keep the U.S. Senate. Closer to home, we saw Democratic challengers lose out as Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Nancy Mace won reelection to their respective seats.

In December, we learned that a man was shot and injured after illegally entering Shaw Air Force Base on the day before Christmas.

As the year came to a close, South Carolina finally saw relief at the pump with falling gas prices, and the entire country was plagued by a once-in-a-generation winter storm that brought gusty winds and record-breaking low temperatures to the Lowcountry.

While these stories gained much attention in 2022, we gathered the top 10 most clicked stories on counton2.com; these are the local and state stories that received the most views over the past year. Some may even surprise you.

TOP TEN MOST CLICKED-ON STORIES ON COUNTON2.COM IN 2022