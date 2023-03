SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Sumter are warning the public of serious flooding following heavy rain Monday morning.

According to the Sumter Police Department, South Pike East near the state DMV and a portion of Liberty Street near Swan Lake are closed.

Photo: Sumter Police Department

Photo: Sumter Police Department

Photo: Sumter Police Department

Drone footage posted by SPD to Facebook shows a vehicle submerged in water along South Pike Road at Bagnal Drive.

Police advise drivers to use caution in the area.