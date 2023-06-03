CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The Lowcountry combined their love of art and the beach Saturday morning at the 34th annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition.

People of all ages gathered at the Isle of Palms front Beach to build sculptures made entirely from sand.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray, Rob Fowler, and Brendan Clark had the honor of judging the annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition.

Teams were limited to four people and were judged in the following categories:

Best of Children’s

1st – Site T – Island Tails

2nd – Site S – Feeling Fintastic on IOP

3rd – Site II – Just Chum

Best of Young Adults

1st – Site M – Speedo 07

Charlie Peberdy Memorial Award – Best of Family

1st – Site GG – Pout Pout

2nd – Site 29 – Will you Calamarry Me?

3rd – Site CC – Mama Sea Turtle and her Babies

Best Architectural

1st – Site A – Charleston Drip Company

2nd – Site 33 – Castle James

3rd – Site 27 – The Bridge

Most Creative

1st – Site I – Seal of Approval

2nd – Site Q – Coach Potatopus

3rd – Site C – Save the Bees

Best of Adults

1st – Site H – Vintage Since 1978

2nd – Site 24 – Wiley Coyote

3rd – Site J – MC Octs 2023

Best of Show – Overall

Site FF – Once Upon A Time

Congratulations to John Sinclair and his team for winning overall best in the show for their sculpture “Once Upon a Time”!

Competition winners received varying prizes and bragging rights across the island.