CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The Lowcountry combined their love of art and the beach Saturday morning at the 34th annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition.
People of all ages gathered at the Isle of Palms front Beach to build sculptures made entirely from sand.
News 2’s Carolyn Murray, Rob Fowler, and Brendan Clark had the honor of judging the annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition.
Teams were limited to four people and were judged in the following categories:
Best of Children’s
1st – Site T – Island Tails
2nd – Site S – Feeling Fintastic on IOP
3rd – Site II – Just Chum
Best of Young Adults
1st – Site M – Speedo 07
Charlie Peberdy Memorial Award – Best of Family
1st – Site GG – Pout Pout
2nd – Site 29 – Will you Calamarry Me?
3rd – Site CC – Mama Sea Turtle and her Babies
Best Architectural
1st – Site A – Charleston Drip Company
2nd – Site 33 – Castle James
3rd – Site 27 – The Bridge
Most Creative
1st – Site I – Seal of Approval
2nd – Site Q – Coach Potatopus
3rd – Site C – Save the Bees
Best of Adults
1st – Site H – Vintage Since 1978
2nd – Site 24 – Wiley Coyote
3rd – Site J – MC Octs 2023
Best of Show – Overall
Site FF – Once Upon A Time
Congratulations to John Sinclair and his team for winning overall best in the show for their sculpture “Once Upon a Time”!
Competition winners received varying prizes and bragging rights across the island.