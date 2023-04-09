ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are showing their support to first responders of the Isle of Palms shooting that happened Friday.

Nearly 20 units from across the Lowcountry responded to the incident that left six people wounded on a crowded beach.

“The first responders and everybody involved responded very quickly and were able to take care of the situation pretty much immediately,” Acme Lowcountry Kitchen General Manager, Bryon Walters, said.

Witnesses say officials ran towards gunfire to take down the shooter and take lifesaving measures.

“That’s something that we value a lot and want to be able to say thank you to them,” Walters said.

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen is thanking first responders with free meals all weekend.

First responders will be treated to priority seating, dine-in or take-out breakfast, lunch, or dinner.