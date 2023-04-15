MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry’s most famous ship celebrated 80 years on Saturday.

The USS Yorktown celebrated a milestone anniversary with hands-on learning, music, and the unveiling of a refurbished F/A-18A Hornet to honor the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The ship nicknamed ‘The Fighting Lady’ was the 10th aircraft carrier to serve in the US Navy.

‘The Fighting Lady turns 80’ celebration highlighted the ship’s rich history.

The USS Yorktown retired in the 1970s after earning 11 battle stars in World War II alone.

After its retirement, the ship was brought to Charleston Harbor to serve as a museum.

A new exhibition titled “All Who Served: The Uniforms of World War II” opened for the anniversary. It will display uniforms and articles of clothing from each branch of the military.

“We want them to learn, we want them to enjoy the museum, the property. We want them to really put themselves in the shoes of the people who were fighting during that critical time,” Mary Edwards, Patriots Point Public Information Director said.

“We hope that people learn, we hope that people enjoy the ship, and we hope they’ll come back…”