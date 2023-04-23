NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several officers worked to remove an alligator from a North Charleston road on Saturday.

North Charleston Police and the SC Department of Natural Resources responded to reports of an alligator in the roadway on Montague Drive near Mall Drive on Saturday.

“It’s not every day you see an alligator crossing the road in North Charleston,” NCPD said.

The team safety relocated the alligator away from the busy road.

If you have an unfriendly visitor, call your local law enforcement.