MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The USS Yorktown honored victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks by sounding its horn Sunday morning.

The horn brought attention to the significant moments of that day 21 years ago.

The USS Yorktown will blasted its horn six times throughout the morning:

8:46 a.m.

9:03 a.m.

9:37 a.m.

9:59 a.m.

10:03 a.m.

10:28 a.m.

The times symbolized the moments when the World Trade Center and Pentagon were attacked, the crash of Flight 93, and when each tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

News 2 captured the final sound from the studio. Listen as USS York sounds its horn at 10:28 a.m. Sunday.