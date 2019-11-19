20 Days of Giving: Haven’s Furniture

Breaking News
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season of giving is underway in the Lowcountry! News 2 and Rob Fowler stopped by Haven’s Furniture in Mount Pleasant for day 2 of our 20 Days of Giving campaign.

For the next several weeks, you can stop by Haven’s Furniture at 492-A La Mesa Road to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for underserved children in the Lowcountry.

These toys are donated to Toys for Tots and will be distributed to local children in need this Christmas.

