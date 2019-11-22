Live Now
20 Days of Giving: Joye Law Firm

Toys for Tots

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season of giving is underway in the Lowcountry! News 2 and Rob Fowler stopped by the Joye Law Firm in North Charleston for day 4 of our 20 Days of Giving campaign.

For the next several weeks, you can stop by Joye Law Firm on Rivers Avenue to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for underserved children in the Lowcountry.

These toys are donated to Toys for Tots and will be distributed to local children in need this Christmas.

