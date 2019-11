NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 and Rob Fowler kicked off its annual 20 Days of Giving at Crews Chevrolet in North Charleston!

For the next several weeks, you can stop by Crews Chevrolet on Rivers Avenue to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for underserved children in the Lowcountry.

These toys are donated to Toys for Tots and will be distributed to local children in need this Christmas.

CLICK HERE >> Toys for Tots: 20 Days of Giving Calendar of Events