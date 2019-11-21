20 Days of Giving: Kim’s Fine Jewelry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The season of giving is underway in the Lowcountry! News 2 and Rob Fowler stopped by Kim’s Fine Jewelry in Summerville for day 3 of our 20 Days of Giving campaign.

For the next several weeks, you can stop by Kim’s Fine Jewelry on North Main Street to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for underserved children in the Lowcountry.

These toys are donated to Toys for Tots and will be distributed to local children in need this Christmas.

