2020 Toys for Tots registration opens October 15 through November 27

The U.S. Marine Corps staff members distribute toys and books to underprivileged children during Toys for Tots program as part of Christmas celebrations, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2012. Toys for Tots program is a U.S. Marine Corps tradition which began in 1947 by a group of Marine reservists. The program serves underprivileged children across the United States and around the world. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is quickly approaching and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines to collect and distribute toys to local children in need for the 34th year.

With help from the community, News 2 and the Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right here in the Lowcountry.

Those who are in need of toy donations can register beginning October 15th and ends November 27th.

Applications must be submitted in person at the Toys for Tots storefront inside the Sawmill Village Shopping Center (622 Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville).

The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between ages newborn to 12-years-old.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

