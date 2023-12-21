MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots received a significant donation on Wednesday as they work to ensure every child in the Charleston area receives a toy under the Christmas tree.

AshBritt, which provides rapid-response disaster recovery to communities across the country, made a heartfelt $20,000 donation to Toys for Tots in honor of the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and a representative from AshBritt, Sara Perkins, joined Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler and Sgt. Adrian Smith with the U.S. Marines to present the donation during News 2’s second annual Toy Drive Blitz.

AshBritt has been the disaster debris contractor for Charleston County for the past 15 years. They are dedicated to supporting local initiatives that bring joy to families in need and decided this year to support the Toys for Tots program in the Lowcountry.

“We love to support communities both post-disaster and in blue skies. So, thankfully, y’all have not had a hurricane since 2019 … so we have not been in your community as often. So, we reached out to see how we could help the community and found out that Toys for Tots was the big push around the holidays. Not only did we want to support the toy drive, but our company is also very proud of our veteran hiring initiative, so the Marine’s Toys for Tots was the perfect organization. We found out this was happening and decided to come out and support in a very big way,” said Perkins.

“We’re thrilled to present AshBritt’s generous contribution to Toys For Tots and bring smiles to the faces of children in the Lowcountry,” said Mayor Haynie. “This donation, made in honor of the Town of Mount Pleasant, represents what makes our Town so great, community making a positive impact where we live and work. We hope these gifts bring warmth and joy to the holiday season for families in the Lowcountry.”

The U.S. Marines will use the donation to purchase toys at Charleston-area stores that will be given to children across the tri-county.