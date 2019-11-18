Dorchester County Fire-Rescue is collecting toys for Toys for Tots

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Fire Rescue is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in the Lowcountry through Toys for Tots.

This is the 5th consecutive year Dorchester County Fire-Rescue has been involved with the donation drive.

“The Toys for Tots program is important for our community. As a parent, knowing that some families have the burden of choosing between buying Christmas presents or putting food on the table or paying their electric bill, deeply saddens me,” said Dorchester County Deputy Fire Chief, Malcom Burns. “By donating toys to Toys for Tots, we are given the opportunity, to joyfully, take that one difficult decision out of the equation.”

You can drop off toys for underserved children in the Lowcountry at one of the following fire stations:

1. Station 3 – 134 S. Railroad Avenue, Harleyville

2. Station 8 – 532 Ridge Road, Ridgeville

3. Station 9 – 109 Dutch Krakeel Road, St. George

4. Station 10 – W. 5th North Street (Hwy 75), Summerville

5. Station 11 – 200 Hundred Oaks Parkway (The Ponds Subdivision), Summerville

6. Station 21 – 177 Ladson Road, Summerville

7. Station 22 – 706 Miles Road, Summerville

8. Station 23 -10410 Dorchester Road, Summerville

9. DCFR Headquarters – 101 Ridge Street, Suite 6, St. George

Donations will be accepted through Friday, December 13th.