Lowcountry donates more than 90K toys for Toys for Tots in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday season is a time for giving, and this year, the spirit of the Lowcountry shined.

Your generous donations to Toys for Tots helped collect more than 90,000 toys for local families and children who otherwise would not have had a Christmas.

That beats the more than 80,000 toys that were collected in 2019.

In the coming year, you can Count on News 2 to continue giving our time and effort making the community a better place for us all.

News 2, the Charleston Radio Group, and the United States Marine Corps thanks all of you for your generous donations and support this year.

Every child deserves a toy on Christmas, and you helped make that happen for many this season.