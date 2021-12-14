Marines to hold one-day in-person Toys for Tots registration event Saturday

Toys for Tots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines will hold a one-day in-person registration event at the Toy Factory in North Charleston on Saturday.

Those who need a little extra help this Christmas can head to the Festival Center, located at the corner of Ashley Phosphate Road and Dorchester Road, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to register.

If you are attending the one-day registration event, you must bring the following items with you:

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between the ages of newborn to 12-years-old.

Remember, all toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES