Marines to hold one-day in-person Toys for Tots registration event Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines will hold a one-day in-person registration event at the Toy Factory in North Charleston on Saturday.
Those who need a little extra help this Christmas can head to the Festival Center, located at the corner of Ashley Phosphate Road and Dorchester Road, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to register.
If you are attending the one-day registration event, you must bring the following items with you:
You must provide the following credentials in order to register:
Parent’s driver’s license/government ID
Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.
Children eligible to receive toy donations are between the ages of newborn to 12-years-old.
Remember, all toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.