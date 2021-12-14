Marines to hold one-day in-person Toys for Tots registration event Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines will hold a one-day in-person registration event at the Toy Factory in North Charleston on Saturday.

Those who need a little extra help this Christmas can head to the Festival Center, located at the corner of Ashley Phosphate Road and Dorchester Road, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to register.

If you are attending the one-day registration event, you must bring the following items with you:

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between the ages of newborn to 12-years-old.

Remember, all toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.