Marines to hold one-day Toys for Tots registration event Saturday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots in-person registration is underway for the 2020 holiday season.

This year, the U.S. Marines are registering families at its new Toy Factory location on Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville through Friday, November 27th.

However, many families may be unable to get transportation to that location this year, so the U.S. Marines will hold a one-day registration event in North Charleston’s Park Circle later this week.

The registration event will take place on Saturday, November 7th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between ages newborn to 12-years-old.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

