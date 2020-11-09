Marines to hold second in-person Toys for Tots registration event on Nov. 14th

Toys for Tots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 19: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (L) helps children to sort gifts for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Campaign December 19, 2013 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC. The first lady delivered toys and gifts donated to the campaign during the event and visited with volunteers and other military personnel. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After a successful in-person registration event in North Charleston over the weekend, the U.S. Marines announced plans to host another opportunity on November 14th.

The U.S. Marines have shifted to online registration for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign, but that can pose issues for many families. That is why they are hosting one-day in-person events to help those looking for toy donations.

Saturday’s event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Felix C. Davis Community Center in North Charleston’s Park Circle.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between ages newborn to 12-years-old.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more about registration, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES