MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is here and News 2 wants your help collecting toys for local children who wouldn’t otherwise have a Christmas.

On Wednesday, December 21st, News 2 and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler invite you, our viewers, to help us pack as many new and unwrapped toys as possible into storage POD containers outside our studio in Mount Pleasant.

Simply drive through and drop off your toy. El Jefe Texican Cantina will be on hand serving up some tacos and Santa Claus may even make a surprise visit during the day-long donation drive.

The “Pack the PODS Containers” event will take place from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 210 West Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

All toys donated during this annual initiative are donated to children who live in the Charleston area thanks to help from the U.S. Marines.