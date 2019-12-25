News 2 Team delivers toys to families on Christmas morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The News 2 Team and local volunteers spent the whole morning delivering toys to families in the Lowcountry.

This year’s Toys for Tots drive managed to collect and distribute nearly 80,000 toys. However, some families did not sign up.

Those families are still in need of some help during this time of year. With the help of local governments and police departments, those families were identified.

A lot of the deliveries were a huge surprise. It was a day filled with tears, hugs, and laughter.

“This is so wonderful,” says a local mom. “Thank you, thank you. This means so much to me.” She was in tears after seeing the smiles on her children’s faces.

Chief Reggie Burgess from the North Charleston Police Department believes this annual toy delivery has helped strengthen community bonds.

“They work with us, the law enforcement,” says Burgess, “that gathers a relationship through us with Toys for Tots that strengthens our relationship with the community.”

News 2’s Rob Fowler shared this heartfelt video with the caption “This is why we do this.”

Officials say that approximately 2,000 toys were passed out to the community.