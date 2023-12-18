MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season of giving is well underway, and News 2 is working with the U.S. Marines to ensure every Lowcountry child has a toy under the Christmas tree.

Join Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler and News 2 for an all-day toy drive blitz on Wednesday, December 20 at our studios in Mount Pleasant.

The blitz serves as a final chance to donate a toy for the holiday season. Stop by 210 W. Coleman Boulevard anytime from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to drop off a new, unwrapped toy.

Food trucks will be on site from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., along with visits from Santa, a balloon artist, and plenty of other surprises.

The U.S. Marines said they have been short on toys for children ages 8 and up.

Thank you for giving back to the community and ensuring local children have a toy this Christmas.