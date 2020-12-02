North Charleston is collecting 70 balls for Toys for Tots in honor of former NCPD deputy chief Butch Barfield

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is collecting 70 sports balls in honor of Deputy Chief William Butch Barfield to benefit Toys for Tots.

Barfield passed away in October of this year after battling metastatic Esophageal cancer.

A leader in the community, Barfield was a big supporter of Toys for Tots. That is why the city wants to continue his legacy in making sure that every child has a toy on Christmas.

They are collecting 70 balls – football, basketball, kick ball and soccer balls – for the Toys for Tots program. His high school football jersey at Garrett High School was #70.

For more information and drop-off locations, please contact Sgt. Gary Zimmer at 843-714-5338 or by email at zimmer@northcharleston.org.