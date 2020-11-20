Enjoy this special deal from Papa John’s Pizza of Charleston to benefit Toys for Tots

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Papa John’s Pizza is partnering with News 2 and the U.S. Marines to raise funds for Toys for Tots.

For one night each year, News 2 and the marines typically ride along with Papa John’s delivery drivers as they raise funds for the annual toy distribution. But things are much different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Papa John’s Pizza of the Charleston area created a Toys for Tots Pizza Special, which you can enjoy through December 20th.

The special includes a large 2 topping pizza, garlic knots, and a 2 liter of Pepsi for $18.99 using promo code T4T2020.

$2 from each Toys for Tots special will be donated to Toys for Tots of Charleston.

The special offer is valid now through December 20th, 2020.