Patriots Point collecting Toys for Tots donations, will offer free parking

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will accept toy donations for Toys for Tots.

Beginning Tuesday, guests who donate a toy during their visit will receive free parking in the museum’s lot.

Museum guests can also purchase toys on site from the gift shop, which is offering a 20% discount on any toys that will be donated to Toys for Tots.

“We are proud to partner with the Marines again this year,” said Executive Director Dr. Rorie Cartier. “Through the Toys for Tots program, we are supporting the community and the efforts of a local Marine Corps Reserve Unit. We hope that Patriots Point can play a small part in making the holiday season brighter for children.”

The Toys for Tots donation boxes are currently displayed across the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum property.

Patriots Point will be accepting toy donations until December 12.