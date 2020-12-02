Patriots Point offering discount on admission to encourage Toys for Tots donations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is offering a discount on admission for those who bring a new and unwrapped toy donation for Toys for Tots.

The museum is an official donation site of the non-profit which was created and supported by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserve.

The $4 discount will be offered on the price of adult admission through Friday, December 11th.

“Toys for Tots is an incredible organization with a great mission,” said Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Executive Director Larry Murray. “We hope that this discount will encourage the community to support less fortunate children.”