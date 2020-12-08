Rob Fowler, Ashleigh Messervy to host Toys for Tots special from Summerville on Friday

Toys for Tots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Join News 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler and Living Local Host Ashleigh Messervy for a Toys for Tots special LIVE from downtown Summerville!

Starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 11th, community partners, local leaders and others will come together on Hutchinson Square with one goal- to collect as many toys for children in need across the Lowcountry!

We hope you will help us bring holiday cheer to families throughout the tri-county area by dropping off an unwrapped gift and if you can’t stop by during the show, no problem!

You can watch live on WCBD News 2 beginning at noon on Friday, December 11th.

For a list of 20 Days of Giving Drop-off locations, click here to find one near you!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

About the Show

Living Local is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and FUN content! It features a variety of community organizations, local businesses, and events going on across the Lowcountry! Join us every weekday at noon!

Grow Your Business With Us!

Want to show off your business? Contact us today about the unique opportunities we offer our clients! For more information, use the form to the left.

Living Local on Facebook