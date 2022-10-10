SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sullivan’s Island Police Department will kick off its second annual Christmas Bike Drive, benefitting Toys for Tots, on November 1.

The department delivered 220 bikes to Toys for Tots last year, far exceeding its goal by 20 bikes, the agency said. They are aiming for a goal of 300 bikes collected in 2022.

Island residents and visitors are encouraged to drop off donations of new bikes at the Sullivan’s Island Police Department (Sullivan’s Island Town Hall – 2056 Middle Street) Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

New bikes can be shipped directly to the police department. The final day for donations is Sunday, December 18.

All bikes will be delivered to Toys for Tots the week of December 19. Town residents who would like to volunteer to assemble bikes for the delivery event are welcome to sign up.

Donations should include new bikes – assembled or in the box. Helmet donations are also welcome.