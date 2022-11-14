MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler and News 2 are excited to launch its annual 20 Days of Giving campaign in support of Toys for Tots and the 2022 Christmas giving season!
We invite you, our viewers, to stop by one of the following locations with a new unwrapped gift for an underserved child in need this holiday season.
All toys donated through Toys for Tots in the tri-county area are given to families right here in the Lowcountry.
Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Circle Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, Suite A, North Charleston
Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Kim’s Fine Jewelry – 1216 N Main Street, Summerville
Heaven’s Marketplace – 2521 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Holy City HVAC – East Bay and Market Street, Charleston
Charleston Tree Experts – 2851 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Berkeley Electric – 1735 US 52 West in the West Branch Commerce Center
Carpet Baggers – 3196 Marginal Road, Charleston
Southbay – 1400 Liberty Midtown Drive, Mount Pleasant
Closets by Design – 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston
Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
Brownswood Nursery – 1290 Brownswood Road, Johns Island
John Price Law – 3045 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Telus International – 3450 Ingleside Boulevard, Ladson
Assey Dental Associates – 1041 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Suite A, Mount Pleasant
Holy City Hospitality – 39F John Street, Charleston (Victor’s Seafood and Steak)
The Kolgaklis Family/ Local Geico Agents – 5609 Rivers Avenue (Gaslite Square at Rivers and Remount Road)
D1 Training – 1220 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
Blackbaud – 65 Fairchild St, Charleston
McDonalds