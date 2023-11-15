MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler and News 2 are excited to launch its annual 20 Days of Giving campaign in support of Toys for Tots and the 2023 Christmas giving season.
We invite you, our viewers, to stop by one of the following locations with a new unwrapped gift for an underserved child in need this holiday season.
All toys donated through Toys for Tots in the tri-county area are given to families right here in the Lowcountry.
Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Geico Wiregrass Insurance – 5609 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Precision Door – 7275 Cross County Road, Ste. E, North Charleston
Haven’s Furniture at Oakland Market – 1129 Oakland Market Road, Mount Pleasant
Haven’s Furniture Summerville – 420 C Azalea Square Boulevard, 420 C, Summerville
Steven Shell Furniture – 640 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
Holy City HVAC – 238 East Bay Street, Charleston
South Bay – 1400 Liberty Midtown Drive, Mount Pleasant
Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Circle Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
Berkeley Electric – 1735 US 52 West in the West Branch Commerce Center, Moncks Corner
Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, Suite A, North Charleston
Alpha Medical and Spinal Care – 435 Folly Road, Charleston
Assey Dental Associates – 1041 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
Baker Automotive – 425 Sigma Drive, Summerville
Closets By Design – 7260 Investment Drive, North Charleston
Goose Creek HVAC – 302 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
Victor’s Seafood and Steak – 39F John Street, Charleston
John Price Law Firm – 3045 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Restore at Carolina Park – 1588 Bloom Street, Mount Pleasant