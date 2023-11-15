MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler and News 2 are excited to launch its annual 20 Days of Giving campaign in support of Toys for Tots and the 2023 Christmas giving season.

We invite you, our viewers, to stop by one of the following locations with a new unwrapped gift for an underserved child in need this holiday season.

All toys donated through Toys for Tots in the tri-county area are given to families right here in the Lowcountry.

Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

Geico Wiregrass Insurance – 5609 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

Precision Door – 7275 Cross County Road, Ste. E, North Charleston

Haven’s Furniture at Oakland Market – 1129 Oakland Market Road, Mount Pleasant

Haven’s Furniture Summerville – 420 C Azalea Square Boulevard, 420 C, Summerville

Steven Shell Furniture – 640 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Holy City HVAC – 238 East Bay Street, Charleston

South Bay – 1400 Liberty Midtown Drive, Mount Pleasant

Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Circle Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Berkeley Electric – 1735 US 52 West in the West Branch Commerce Center, Moncks Corner

Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, Suite A, North Charleston

Alpha Medical and Spinal Care – 435 Folly Road, Charleston

Assey Dental Associates – 1041 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Baker Automotive – 425 Sigma Drive, Summerville

Closets By Design – 7260 Investment Drive, North Charleston

Goose Creek HVAC – 302 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek

Victor’s Seafood and Steak – 39F John Street, Charleston

John Price Law Firm – 3045 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville

Restore at Carolina Park – 1588 Bloom Street, Mount Pleasant