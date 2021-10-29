Toys for Tots: 20 Days of Giving Drop Off Locations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2’s Rob Folwer and News 2 are excited to launch its annual 20 Days of Giving campaign in support of Toys for Tots and the 2021 Christmas giving season!
We invite you, our viewers, to stop by one of the following locations with a new unwrapped gift for an underserved child in need this holiday season.
All toys donated through Toys for Tots in the tri-county area are given to families right here in the Lowcountry.
Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, STE A, North Charleston
Wiregrass (Gieco Insurance Office) – 5609 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Charleston Tree Experts – 2851 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Better Collision – 429 Broadway Street, Mount Pleasant
Holy City HVAC – 1533 Folly Road, James Island
Palmetto Surety Bonds – 75 Port City Landing, Mount Pleasant
Berkeley Electric Coop – 2 Springhill Drive, Goose Creek
Charleston Amish Furniture – 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley
Carolina Eyecare Physicians – Click for list of locations near you
Closets by Design – 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston
Juiceria Smoothie Bar – 214 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek
Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Center Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Brownswood Nursery – 1290 Brownswood Road, Johns Island
John Price Law Firm – 3045 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Baker Motor – 1501 Savannah Highway, West Ashley
Telus International – 3450 Ingleside Boulevard, Ladson
Blackbaud – 65 Fairchild Street, Charleston
McDonald’s – Local restaurants near you
WCBD News 2 – 210 W. Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant