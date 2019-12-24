Toys for Tots 2019: Behind the scenes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another look at our amazing staff, local law enforcement, and volunteers getting donations ready for transport!

We have had a lot of viewers ask where the toys from the station are going.

On Monday, we rounded up thousands of toys from our studio and other drop off points to take to the North Charleston Toy Factory.

In total, we collected almost 80,000 toys!

Volunteers will spend Tuesday organizing and wrapping the toys.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers will deliver the toys to deserving children throughout the Lowcountry.